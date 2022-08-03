Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.17.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

