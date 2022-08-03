Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.17.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.