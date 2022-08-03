Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.17.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

