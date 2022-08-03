Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

