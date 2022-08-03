Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 265,203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

