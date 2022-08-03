Graco Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,103. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

