Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$1.08 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The company had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Remco Daal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$76.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,874,250. Insiders purchased 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $151,994 over the last 90 days.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

