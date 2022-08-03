Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Gray Television worth $29,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gray Television by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gray Television by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Gray Television by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,373 shares of company stock worth $569,461. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

