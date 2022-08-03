Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Matthew Davies Purchases 2,000 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($26.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($52,101.46).

Greggs Trading Up 2.6 %

GRG opened at GBX 2,132 ($26.12) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,992.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,280.89. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,822.22.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Shore Capital reissued an "under review" rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

