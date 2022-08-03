Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €17.00 to €16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Grifols traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 1536494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after acquiring an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

