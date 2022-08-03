Harley-Davidson, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.7 %

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

