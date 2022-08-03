Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 623,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

