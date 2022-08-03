Head to Head Comparison: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TRX Gold and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and Rare Element Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -23.54 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -22.68

TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rare Element Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81% Rare Element Resources N/A -57.12% -48.52%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.