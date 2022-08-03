Head to Head Review: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -67.69% -49.79% Sangamo Therapeutics -156.53% -45.17% -23.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CEL-SCI and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 209.68%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and Sangamo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 297.12 -$36.36 million ($0.87) -4.41 Sangamo Therapeutics $110.70 million 5.88 -$178.29 million ($1.22) -3.64

CEL-SCI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and SAR445136, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, a cell therapy for the treatment of cancer; ST-501 for the treatment of tauopathies; and ST-502 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and neuromuscular disease. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

