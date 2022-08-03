Head-To-Head Review: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) vs. Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 2 1 3 0 2.17 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus price target of $5.76, indicating a potential upside of 77.31%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 22.78, suggesting that its stock price is 2,178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -49.33% N/A -19.19% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.38 billion 0.47 -$1.34 billion ($5.06) -0.64 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.37 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Summary

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

