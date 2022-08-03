Head-To-Head Review: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get InMode alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.77%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 403.36%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than InMode.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

InMode has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InMode and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $357.57 million 7.90 $164.97 million $2.01 16.89 Hyperfine $1.50 million 69.86 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 42.66% 41.50% 35.91% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.