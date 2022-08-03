Head-To-Head Review: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InMode
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Hyperfine
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
InMode currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.77%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 403.36%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than InMode.
Risk and Volatility
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares InMode and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InMode
|$357.57 million
|7.90
|$164.97 million
|$2.01
|16.89
|Hyperfine
|$1.50 million
|69.86
|-$64.85 million
|N/A
|N/A
InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.
Profitability
This table compares InMode and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InMode
|42.66%
|41.50%
|35.91%
|Hyperfine
|N/A
|-59.73%
|-26.18%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
InMode beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
