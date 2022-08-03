Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Position Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,964 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

HAIAU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

