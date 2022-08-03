Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) versus Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Financial Contrast

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heliogen and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 194.94%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

This table compares Heliogen and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 57.38 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.63 $248.06 million $2.29 18.57

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.45% 10.71% 1.60%

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

