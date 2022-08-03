High Liner Foods (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
HLF stock opened at C$12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$405.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
High Liner Foods Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,318.96. Insiders have bought a total of 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $973,561 in the last 90 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Featured Articles
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.