High Liner Foods (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

HLF stock opened at C$12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$405.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,318.96. Insiders have bought a total of 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $973,561 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

