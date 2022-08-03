HNR Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (NYSE:HNRAU)

HNR Acquisition’s (NYSE:HNRAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 10th. HNR Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of HNR Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HNR Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HNRAU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

