HNR Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:HNRAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th

HNR Acquisition’s (NYSE:HNRAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. HNR Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of HNR Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
HNR Acquisition Price Performance
HNRAU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.
