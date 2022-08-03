Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

