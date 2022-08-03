Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Houlihan Lokey worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

