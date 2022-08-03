HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $31.40

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $34.13. HSBC shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 49,363 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HSBC by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

