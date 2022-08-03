Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 72.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

