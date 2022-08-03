Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 697.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Integer worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Integer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.22. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

