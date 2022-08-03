Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Graham Allan Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($72,736.18).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,258 ($52.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,382.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,864.60. The company has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,392.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,085 ($50.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,640 ($69.11) to GBX 3,600 ($44.11) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($73.52) to GBX 5,300 ($64.94) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,386.29 ($66.00).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

