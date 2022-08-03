Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Graham Allan Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($72,736.18).
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,258 ($52.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,382.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,864.60. The company has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,392.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,085 ($50.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.36).
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Stories
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.