Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

