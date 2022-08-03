Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

