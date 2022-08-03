Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.