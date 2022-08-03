Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PFM stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
