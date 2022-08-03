Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $186.47.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

