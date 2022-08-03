Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

