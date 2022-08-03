Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stake Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

