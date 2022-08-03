Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 869,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.