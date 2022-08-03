Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 526.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,080,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,411,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

