IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 5.0 %

In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.