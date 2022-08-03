IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of IPG Photonics worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.86.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

