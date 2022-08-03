iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.