iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IMCV opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

