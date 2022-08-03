iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 32,130.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

