Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Up 0.7 %

JGGCU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth $167,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth $259,000.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

