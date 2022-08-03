Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 10th

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of JGGCU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,987,000.
Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.
