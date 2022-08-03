Jefferies Financial Group Comments on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $243.97 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

