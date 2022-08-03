Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOC. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.64.

NYSE:NOC opened at $481.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.42. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 124.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 47,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

