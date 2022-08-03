Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

TXT opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

