Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Chemours Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Chemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CC opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

