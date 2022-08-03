JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.85% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

