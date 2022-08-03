Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 816041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,122,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after acquiring an additional 838,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after buying an additional 170,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

