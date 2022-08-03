Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 816041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,122,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after acquiring an additional 838,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after buying an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after buying an additional 170,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Stock Performance
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
