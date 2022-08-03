Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,677 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 167,996 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $2,571,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

